Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

