Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 869,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,566. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

