Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.
In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 869,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,566. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
