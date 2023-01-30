SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

SCWX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741. The firm has a market cap of $623.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.91. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 137.0% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 61,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

