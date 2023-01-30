Seiren Games Network Price Hits $0.0790 on Exchanges (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $65,174.21 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

