ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.14. The stock had a trading volume of 976,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

