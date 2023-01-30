Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Shanta Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SAAGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Shanta Gold
