Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,536 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 4.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $29.58. 899,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

