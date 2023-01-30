Shentu (CTK) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $69.07 million and $4.55 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,249,584 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

