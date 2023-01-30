ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Lowered to $280.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Shares of SWAV opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.33.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,178.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

