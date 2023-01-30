Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Expands By 10.5%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,507,300 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,077,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,459,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,827,068. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

