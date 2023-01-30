Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Drops By 9.7%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

