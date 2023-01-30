Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 47.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 10,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

