Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 47.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 10,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
