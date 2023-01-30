Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 19.0%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 312,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

