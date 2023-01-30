Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expands By 16.5%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.98. 43,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $480.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.