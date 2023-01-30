Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 16.7%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.19. 5,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

