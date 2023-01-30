Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Grows By 12.7%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $377,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CENQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. CENAQ Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.