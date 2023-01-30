Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Expands By 24.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after buying an additional 2,396,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 1,415,613 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 697,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

CVII stock remained flat at $10.05 on Monday. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,834. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.