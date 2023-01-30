Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Decreases By 10.2%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 13,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.