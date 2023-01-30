Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Decreases By 13.3%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 300.0% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 220,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

