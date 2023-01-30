Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Drops By 11.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
ETV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 251,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,062. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.