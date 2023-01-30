Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Drops By 11.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ETV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 251,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,062. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

