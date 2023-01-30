Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Declines By 38.5%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,063,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $25,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 690,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAC stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

