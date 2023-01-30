Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Expands By 26.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.7 days.
Finning International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $27.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.