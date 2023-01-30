Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Expands By 26.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.7 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $27.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Finning International

FINGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

