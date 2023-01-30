Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Declines By 10.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

