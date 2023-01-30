Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declines By 10.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $52.91.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
