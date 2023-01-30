Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declines By 10.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

