Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expands By 10.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %

FWRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 74,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The stock has a market cap of $932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

