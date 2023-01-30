Short Interest in FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rises By 25.0%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FirstGroup Price Performance
FGROY remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
FirstGroup Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
