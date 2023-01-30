Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rises By 23.7%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FLGZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $7.10 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

