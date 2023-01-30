Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Declines By 8.2%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.4 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of GNNSF remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.90.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.