Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Rises By 9.5%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,600.0 days.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

