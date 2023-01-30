Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Grows By 30.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 8,267,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.