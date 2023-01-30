Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Grows By 20.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLNFF stock remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.