Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Grows By 20.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
Shares of HLNFF stock remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
About High Liner Foods
