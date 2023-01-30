Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Declines By 22.4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,586. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.25 million.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 956,736 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

