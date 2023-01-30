Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Rises By 8.5%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Companies Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of INCC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 1,508,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,122. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

International Consolidated Companies, Inc develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.