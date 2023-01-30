Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Rises By 8.5%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Companies Stock Up 100.0 %
Shares of INCC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 1,508,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,122. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile
