Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Expands By 5.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF remained flat at $4,243.73 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,346.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,394.15. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,243.73 and a one year high of $4,243.73.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
