Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Expands By 5.4%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $4,243.73 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,346.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,394.15. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,243.73 and a one year high of $4,243.73.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

