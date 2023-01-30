Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Expands By 10.3%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.34. The stock had a trading volume of 91,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,685. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.