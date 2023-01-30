Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Grows By 25.8%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

Shares of LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.53.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

About Lowell Farms

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, manages, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. Its products include flower, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, tinctures and pre-rolls. The firm’s brands include House Weed, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, and Moon.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.