Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Grows By 25.8%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.53.
About Lowell Farms
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowell Farms (LOWLF)
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.