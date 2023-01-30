Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Increases By 5.3%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Luna Innovations Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.04. 80,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.24. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LUNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
