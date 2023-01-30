Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Grows By 19.9%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 141,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,447. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

