Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Drops By 9.8%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $492.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

