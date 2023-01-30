Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Drops By 22.7%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,847.3 days.
Melco International Development Price Performance
Shares of Melco International Development stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Monday. Melco International Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
