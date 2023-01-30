Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Drops By 22.7%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,847.3 days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

Shares of Melco International Development stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Monday. Melco International Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

About Melco International Development

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.