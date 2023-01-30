Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Increases By 20.2%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

