Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Increases By 20.2%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
