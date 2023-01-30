Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Grows By 21.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 2,918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.3 days.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Nickel Industries stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Monday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Nickel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
Nickel Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Industries (NICMF)
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.