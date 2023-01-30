Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Grows By 21.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 2,918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.3 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nickel Industries stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Monday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Nickel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

