Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 28.0%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
