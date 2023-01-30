Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Declines By 25.5%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,594.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Piaggio & C. from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

PIAGF stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63. Piaggio & C. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.77.

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

