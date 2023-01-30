Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Declines By 28.2%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $578.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

