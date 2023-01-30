Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Grows By 5.9%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

IPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 541,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

