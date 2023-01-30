Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreases By 15.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

