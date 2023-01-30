Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silgan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Silgan by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

