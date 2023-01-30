Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Nina Richardson Sells 912 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nina Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00.
NASDAQ SLAB traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.
