SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $226.11 million and $27.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00217684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18678382 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $67,724,198.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.